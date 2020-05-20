Oxygen Scavenger Market Growth Analysis 2020-2025 : Clariant, Henkel AG, KGaA, Desiccare, Solenis, Arkema, Ecolab

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Oxygen scavengers market share from food and beverage segment will record a steady 4.5% CAGR over 2019-2025. The presence of oxygen in food items can result in detrimental effects such as loss of nutrition, change in aroma and flavor, change in texture, microbial spoilage and lipid oxidation. Oxygen scavengers play a vital role in enhancing the lifespan of the food products along with ensuring safety.



Booming food and beverage sector coupled with increasing innovations in the packaging sector will offer lucrative growth opportunities for oxygen scavenger industry share globally. Liquid form of oxygen scavengers is gaining popularity in the usage for boiler feedwater treatment process among various end-user industries and are considered to be more cost-effective than oxygen scavenger powders. Liquid oxygen scavengers market share is likely to reach approximately USD 500 million by 2025.



Oxygen scavengers market from OS films and PET bottles segment will witness widespread demand in the coming years, boosting global oxygen scavenger market share. Comprising of features such as being lightweight, reclose able and shatterproof, PET bottles are widely used as containers for water and fizzy drinks.



Busy lifestyle among people owing to the increase in employment rate coupled with a rise in disposable income has led to the adoption of packaged and on-the-go food products as compared to conventional cooked meals. This will bolster the demand for food and beverage packaging, fostering oxygen scavengers market size over the coming years.



Proliferating R&D activities assisted by burgeoning investments will steer the pharmaceutical packaging industry over the years. Currently, medicines are available in different forms such as, capsules, syringes, liquid, inhalers, drops and topical medicine. Different forms of medicines require different modes of medicinal packaging, expanding the scope of oxygen scavengers market.



In terms of geographical expansion, Asia Pacific is expected to evolve as a profitable revenue terrain for global oxygen scavenger industry, driven by rapidly growing population. The widespread industrialization across the region has led to the growth of several end-user industries such as construction, F&B, automobile and electronics.



