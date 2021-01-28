New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market was valued at USD 18.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch preserves perishable items by significantly reducing the oxygen content in the plastics used in packaging. Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorbent masterbatch or additive, is used in active packaging applications to absorb oxygen from the food packaging environment and extend the shelf life of the item. It helps maintain the freshness, taste, and color of a range of packaged foods, including processed meats, pet snacks, packaged coffee powders, dried meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Increasing demand for meat & dairy products around the globe will propel oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2025.



The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market.



Key Manufacturers of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Studied in the Report are:



Clariant AG, Albis Plastic GmbH, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, Tosaf Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., CSP Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, and Berry Global, Inc.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market based on types and applications.



Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Organic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Inorganic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch



Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging



Regional Analysis of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market size

2.2 Latest Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market key players

3.2 Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



