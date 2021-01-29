New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The Global Oxygen Scavengers Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value, from USD 1.92 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2027. The rising need among customers worldwide for fresh and premium packaged food is anticipated to accelerate industry growth in the coming years. The market for oxygen scavengers has seen enormous growth because of its capacity to consume oxygen, which avoids the spoilage of food products and other consumables. Consumers today are seeking ready-to-eat food products that can be kept for more extended periods.



SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Multisorb Technologies Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Angus Chemical Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Technologies Inc., BASF SE, and Arkema Group, among others.



Advanced packaging requires the use of oxygen absorbers to prolong the shelf-life of perishable products, such as fruits, vegetables, drinks, frozen food, nuts, and bakery items, which, in effect, are expected to fuel market growth. Due to their distinct inherent advantages, the increasing use of oxygen scavengers is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Major industry players are always striving for technological advances to produce quality products and increase efficiency.



Based on the type, non-metallic generated a revenue of USD 709.25 Million in 2019 and believed to grow considerably with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period due to the less hazardous environment and improved usage of scavengers in food packages.



The liquid form expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecasted period due to the effectively eliminate residual oxygen in boilers, thereby preventing degradation in various sections.



The food and beverage application is the major contributor to the Oxygen Scavengers Market. The food and beverage sectors of the North America region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 27.3% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the growing usage of oxygen scavengers in food items to prolong their shelf-life and to avoid rancidity and nutrient loss….Continued



North America's business will expand at a CAGR of about 4.8% during the forecast period. North America accounted for over 21.6% share of the global pharmaceutical industry in 2019, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Companies and Associations (EFPIA). Asia Pacific market for oxygen scavengers generated about USD 0.55 trillion in 2019 and will be the fastest-growing region. The high development is attributed to favorable events in this area related to the food & beverage packaging industry.



