Oxygen Scavengers Market to Show Heavy Gains Food & Beverage Sector : Clariant, Henkel AG, KGaA, Desiccare, Arkema, Tetra Technologies, Ecolab

Oxygen Scavengers Market growth will be driven by rising popularity of active packaging, food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Risk of oxygen scavenging sachets getting ruptured and accidental ingestion of the materials with food may affect product popularity. Also, some of the oxygen absorbers utilized for boiler feed treatment are harmful, which may hamper product consumption for these products in the coming years.



Increasing usage to remove oxygen from industrial boilers will drive oxygen scavengers market trends as well. Maintaining optimum boiler efficiency is very crucial for the industries leveraging the hot water and steam for different processes. If feed water consists of dissolved oxygen it can creates serious issues by damaging boiler components leading toward boiler breakdowns. Consistent exposure to oxygen causes rusting of metal, deteriorating the component quality and life.



Healthcare companies and manufacturers are consistently working to expand the R&D activities in drug discovery, bolstered by massive financial investments, which will boost pharmaceutical packaging sector in the coming years and, in turn, propel oxygen scavengers market outlook.



Owing to the hectic lifestyles and increasing disposable income levels among middle-aged group, many people are favoring packaged foods instead of conventional cooked meals as they are convenient and affordable. Rising demand for packaged food and the overall expansion of F&B sector will become significant drivers expanding oxygen scavengers market outlook.



OS films & PET bottles segment is forecast to register a notable CAGR of 4.5% up to 2025. PET bottles find wide application across beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. This factors expected to impact the consumption of oxygen scavengers market over the next few years.



Growing demand for packaged food brings the requirement for food preserving techniques, a factor likely to drive oxygen scavengers market forecast. Oxygen scavenger provides protection to food content from moisture and oxygen, minimizing the risk of microbiological contamination. As consumers are increasingly inclined towards ready-to-eat food, need for food preservation as well as extending shelf life is also escalating. Time constraints and ease of convenience are the key factors fueling the demand for packaged food and beverages in modern times.



North America is likely to capture a major share of the oxygen scavengers market by 2025. The product is widely used in packaging of tablets and capsules. Rapidly developing pharmaceutical sector across the region is likely to generate heavy product demand. Also, huge government spending on research and development activities to boost pharmaceutical production will also complement business landscape.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be a key contributor towards the oxygen scavengers market share owing to the high proportion of convenience eating among consumers and massive investments on packaged food products. In addition, high disposable income of consumers, as well as awareness of nutritional and functional food, will drive the growth of packaged food industry.



