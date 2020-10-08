New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%. Oxygen Therapy Devices are used to provide an oxygen supplement to the patients experiencing deprivation of oxygen in their bodies. Disease conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory agonies cause the patient to be deprived of oxygen. Oxygen therapy devices include a complete focus upon either providing oxygen supplements or liquid concentrates, which can be directly incorporated through nostrils.



The Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Oxygen Therapy Devices industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Essex Industries, Inc. (U.S.), HERSILL, S.L. (Spain), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.), and Medicop D.O.O. (Slovenia).



The Oxygen Therapy Devices industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Oxygen Source Equipments

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Others



Portability Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Standalone/Table-top

Portable



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Asthma

COPD

Pneumonia

Cystic fibrosis

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Sleep apnea

Dysplasia Pacific

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Health Care

Others



Regional Outlook of Oxygen Therapy Devices Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



