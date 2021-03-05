New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global Oxygen Therapy Devices market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6%. Oxygen Therapy Devices are used to provide an oxygen supplement to the patients experiencing deprivation of oxygen in their bodies.



According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 12 million adults are diagnosed with COPD in the U.S., and 120,000 people die each year. Furthermore, according to the Global Asthma Network, asthma affects nearly 334 million people across the globe. Hence, oxygen therapy devices are found to obtain a steep rise in the regions, mainly in emerging economies where industrialization is observed during recent years.



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Oxygen Therapy Devices market are:



Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Essex Industries, Inc. (U.S.), HERSILL, S.L. (Spain), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.), and Medicop D.O.O. (Slovenia).



Key highlights of the Oxygen Therapy Devices Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Oxygen Therapy Devices industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, security type, and organization size, industry vertical and regional analysis.



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Oxygen Source Equipments



Oxygen Concentrators

Oxygen Cylinders

Liquid Oxygen Containers

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers



Oxygen Delivery Devices



Nasal Cannulas

Oxygen Masks

Bag-valve masks

Face masks

Venturi Masks

Non- breather masks(adjustable)

Others



Portability Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Standalone/Table-top

Portable



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Asthma

COPD

Pneumonia

Cystic fibrosis

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Sleep apnea

Dysplasia Pacific

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Health Care

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Understanding the market size:



The size of the Oxygen Therapy Devices market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Oxygen Therapy Devices report.



Table o Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. High prevalence of tobacco smoking

3.1.2. Growing demand for home based oxygen therapy

3.1.3. Technological Advancements in oxygen therapy devices



Chapter 4. COVID 19 impact assessment



4.1. Coronavirus Industry Outlook

4.1.1.1. Q1 2020

4.1.1.2. Q2 2020

4.1.1.3. Q3 2020



Continue…



Reasons to buy this market intelligence report:



Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.



Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.



Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.



Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.



Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.



Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.



Niche market segments and regions.



