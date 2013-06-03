OZ Lifting Aids in Catawba Bridge Construction

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Material handling experts OZ Lifting Products recently assisted in the construction of a new bridge across the Catawba River by providing two 30-Ton chain hoists to the project.



The bridge, part of U.S. Highway 21 connecting Wytheville, Virginia to Huntington Island off the coast of South Carolina, was a particularly demanding operation thanks to the fluctuating nature of the river and the frequent presence of kayakers, canoers, and other boating traffic. Those passersby using the river increased the importance of safety throughout the duration of the project, necessitating chain hoists that could handle the extreme weights and pressures of the bridge but also were equipped with fail-safes just in case anything unexpected occurred. As such, OZ Lifting’s 30-ton chain hoists with overload protection ended up being the ideal product for handling the required loads while providing assurance to the construction workers, the boaters that use the Catawba, and the drivers that will use the bridge in the future. Fortunately the project went off without incident, and the bridge is currently open for river and highway traffic.



OZ Lifting is an international supplier of industrial material lifting equipment and offers a full line of premium hoists, clamps, trolleys, electrical and mechanical equipment. Their products are known for their reliability and for safety features and their customer service department is renowned for their willingness to work with any company to find the right products for meeting their specific material handling needs.



You can see their full catalogue or contact OZ Lifting online through their website, http://www.ozliftingproducts.com/, or writing to them at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987, or calling them toll free at 800-749-1064.