OZ Lifting Forwards Released MSHA First Quarter Mining Fatality Data

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The first quarter summary of U.S. mining deaths has been released by the Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.



Overall 11 miners have been killed so far this year in on-site accidents, a slight rise in the fatality rate from the two-year lows of 2011 and 2012 but still part of an all-time low for a three-year period. Four coal miners died in West Virginia over less than a month, prompting the release of a MSHA Safety Alert, however initiatives such as the “Rules to Live By” informational campaign seem to be having a positive effect overall, lead to one of the safest periods in the mining industry’s history with the data showing all-time low levels of deaths per man hour. Improved procedures, miner education, and safer equipment are cited as the main rationales for the results.



