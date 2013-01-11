OZ Lifting Introduces New Line of Hoists

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Industrial lifting equipment manufacturer OZ Lifting Products is adding the new Heavy Duty Economy Hoists to their already extensive selection of lifting products.



Both the Economy Lever Hoist and the Economy Chain Hoist are non-overload protected, unlike their line of premium hoists; however, they offer the same durability and overall quality as the rest of OZ Lifting’s products, and come with a one-year warranty and access to OZ Lifting’s award-winning customer support.



Every Economy Hoist is rigged and tested like the Premium Hoists to ensure that, even though they are a less expensive option, that they are still as safe and effective as all of OZ Lifting’s other products.



OZ Lifting has developed a reputation in the material handling industry for their commitment to quality, service, and fair pricing, and this new line of hoists continues that tradition. In addition to their Hoists, OZ Lifting is also known for their clamps and trolleys, and electrical and mechanical equipment that is designed to meet all material handling needs that a company might have.



They have been in the industry for over 20 years, starting out in Australia before branching out to offer their products to businesses worldwide. You can see their full catalogue of offerings and contact OZ Lifting online through their website, at www.OZLiftingProducts.com, or by e-mailing sales@ozliftingproducts.com, writing to them at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987, or by calling toll free at 800-749-1084.