OZ Lifting Products Announces New Builder's Hoist

OZ Lifting Products, a leader in producing industrial-strength hoists, clamps, and trolleys, is proud to unveil its latest high-quality item, the OZ Builder's Hoist.



Intended for use in construction sites, factories, and related workplaces, the OZ Builder’s Hoist boasts a compact, lightweight build and a lifting capacity of 500 lbs.; additional features include a line speed of 75 fpm and a double brake device. It runs on a single-phase 115 volt power supply.



The OZ Builder’s Hoist is the newest in the company’s line of hoists and similar industrial lifting products. All their products come with a certificate and serial number guaranteeing that that the equipment has been properly tested and industrial standards have been met.



Many of their hoists include overload protection, a safety feature that prevents the equipment from lifting loads beyond its capacity. OZ lever and chain hoists also have labor-saving benefits, having been designed so that they may be operated with 20 to 35 percent less effort than their rated capacity ordinarily requires. They also carry a variety of beams and clamps.



For more information about Oz Lifting Products, please visit their website at http://www.ozliftingproducts.com, which features many useful videos and downloads relating to the company’s equipment. Their toll-free phone number is 800-749-1064.



About OZ Lifting Products

Based in Winona, Minnesota, OZ Lifting Products has decades of experience in manufacturing top-of-the-line hoists, clamps, and trolleys that have been used around the world in industrial settings. The company’s equipment is tested and certified in the U.S.