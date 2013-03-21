Oz Lifting Products Named Grainger Partners in Performance

Winona, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Material handling experts OZ Lifting Products has been named one of Grainger’s “Partners in Performance” for their achievements in 2012.



OZ Lifting products has continued their tradition of excellence and is again being recognized by Grainger for their commitment to superior products and customer service for the second time in three years. Grainger has over 4000 suppliers and more than 900,000 part numbers, but only a select few are named Partners in Performance each year. OZ has been granted a number of awards and distinctions recently, having also been named 3rd place in Fastenal’s Supplier Award in 2011, and 1st place from Fastenal’s Supplier Award in 2009.



About OZ Lifting

OZ Lifting is an international supplier of industrial lifting equipment and offers a full line of premium hoists, clamps, trolleys, electrical equipment, and mechanical equipment for all other handling requirements a business might have. They have partnered with Grainger Industrial Supply, Fastenal Company, McMaster Carr, and many other distributors of maintenance, repairs and operations equipment, in order to best serve the industrial economy with products that help make their businesses run.



You can see their full catalogue or contact OZ Lifting online through their website, http://www.ozliftingproducts.com/, or by e-mailing sales@ozliftingproducts.com, writing to them at 5455 West 6th Street, P.O. Box 845, Winona, MN 55987, or calling them toll free at 800-749-1064.