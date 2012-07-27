OzAdz.com Grows Its Free Classified Ad Site to over One Million Page Views Per Month

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Online classified ads can be a very powerful way for people to get their message out to the rest of the world. The success of these classified sites has seen many of them changing to a paid model.



One classified site that’s been creating quite a buzz in the UK recently is OzAdz.com. OzAdz is a UK based site that provides free online classifieds for all users. Users can buy, sell, rent or swap just about anything from homes and cars, to furniture, electronics and much more. The free ads also extend to a busy jobs category, services, community events and personals.



Oz, the owner of OzAdz explains why the site was created, “I was an avid user of classified ad sites, I used them for selling and buying goods, looking for properties to rent and even meeting people. However I got tired of businesses putting charges on classifieds that used to be free. As the prices started to climb I decided to start my own classified site.



Although I had no idea how to market the site it grew rapidly and we now get over 60,000 visitors a month. We have published over 40,000 free ads and we have become one of the biggest sites in the UK for personal ads.”



The OzAdz site is easy for visitors to use. All the main categories for the site are displayed clearly on the home page so users can go directly to the ads that interest them. It also has a feature on the right hand side of the page, where users can choose to view ads only from their local city.



Placing on the site can be completed in ninety seconds according to OzAdz. Advertisers simply select a category, complete a small add including price, add contact details and the ad is ready to be published.



The chat forums, a feature not seen in many classified ad sites, are buzzing with discussions on a wide range of topics including dating, computers, health and fitness, sports and more.



About OzAdz

OzAdz, launched in March 2009, was developed with the aim of providing a place where people could place UK related classified ads for free. The site features an active community thanks to the integrated forum. For more information please visit: http://www.ozadz.com/