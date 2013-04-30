Ozadz.com Serves as an Alternative to Gumtree

Kingsland, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Ozadz.com is a popular classifieds site which provides a platform to post classified ads for free. It helps people to reach out to more people in buying, selling or renting houses, furniture, vehicles and much more. It is a boon to the people of UK and serves as an alternative to the classified website “gumtree” which is reportedly quite expensive. Unlike other websites, corporate benefit does not figure in its goals.



Many classified websites are owned by large corporates who charge exorbitantly for even small ads. “The goal of this website is to offer a free Gumtree alternative to other classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations”, says the owner of ozdaz.com. Other services provided by this site are that it helps in promoting brands, provides free personals, helps in buying and selling used cars and accessories, job seeking, property rent, sale and swap, adult dating, UK chat forums and many more.



This site stores the personal information of their members into the database which they enter, at the time of joining. Each account is password protected, and the user’s information is not shared for marketing purposes. This website does not allow any posts that are abusive, offensive, racist, pornographic, or spam.



Anyone 18 years and older can access ozadz.com. It is to be noted that the posts of the users do not violate any UK or EU laws. It also asks the users not to promote websites which are similar to ozadz including classifieds, jobs, property, auctions, dating etc. Users are free to post any kind of classifieds but in order to make their ads more noticeable they can upgrade to a premium ad, which is charged. A full refund can be asked for banner ads if the user is not satisfied with the same.



To know more, please visit: http://www.ozadz.com/



About Ozadz.com

Oazdz.com is made for the people who live in the United Kingdom and for those who are contemplating moving there. It is a free of cost local community for classifieds as well as for personals. Ozadz.com went live on March 2009 and had about 831 visits that month. On January 2013 it had a whopping 91,359 visits and it is growing rapidly since then.



Media contact

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Contact No: 0207-739-5392

Website URL: http://www.ozadz.com