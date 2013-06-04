OzAdz.com Shall Be Coming to You Soon as CrazyOz.com

Middlesex, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- OzAdz, the local community classified ad posting website is setting itself up for renaming to CrazyOz. The site is under development and it would to be back in an all new avatar and name soon. The site allows for free Ad posting and hosts a wide variety of advertisements. These include ads for buying or selling of property, electronic items, job notifications and many more. The site has an exclusive area for automobile advertisements. Another feature of the site is the column for personal ads.



CrazyOz is a website built exclusively for people in UK. The first version went live as OzAdz in March 2009, to cater to the advertising needs of people without charging huge fees. The site can be termed as a classified ads website that offers free service. The site features all categories of advertising as displayed on the home page. The site has to be registered into with adequate details for a user to post an advert. On creation of an account once, the client will be able to post different ads using it. “The goal of this website is to offer a free alternative to other classifieds websites that are owned by big corporations” says the owner of the site.



Renaming of the site is being contemplated as the current name of OzAdz is often misspelled by clients. This leads to interested users ending up in the wrong site. The site values the proven word-of-mouth mode of advertisement. They offer a premium ad display for users who promote the site by referring them to friends. The site also hosts forums where the positive and negative features of the site are openly discussed. The site reaches out to the clients and visitors of CrazyOz to pen down their opinions in the forum regarding the changes they would like to see on the site. These would be looked into and incorporated wherever possible.



