OZFT86.com.au Gives Australians the Latest News on the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- The Tokyo motor show was all about one car this year. Actually it’s two cars, or one car with two identities. The car in question is the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ, a compact rear-wheel drive sports car developed jointly between the two manufacturers. It’s undoubtedly the most talked about car in Australia at the moment and the pre-launch hype has been so intense that all the cars headed for Australia have already sold out.



Toyota has confirmed that the first batch of sports coupes has completely sold out and Subaru has stopped taking pre-orders because there are so many people already on the waiting list.



The OZFT86 community website was launched earlier this year to keep fans abreast of the latest news about the joint venture.



OZFT86 explains the idea behind the new vehicle: “Toyota partnered with fellow Japanese car brand, Subaru in the development of the concept version of the FT-86, thus Subaru will be coming out with its own version of the FT-86. The Toyota 86 will be powered by Subaru’s 2.0-litre flat-four engine to bring a fresh breath of air from the economical engines that the Toyota brand is known for.”



OZFT86.com.au began life as Facebook fanpage to allow enthusiasts of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota FT-86 to connect and share the latest news. Within a short time it became obvious the demand for up to date information and interactive discussions within the community would be best served by a standalone site and OZFT86.com.au was born. Shortly after the inception of the site the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 forums were launched to give enthusiasts a platform to interact with each other.



A spokesperson for the site explained the concept of OZFT86.com.au:



“The site gives the most up to date information, news and rumours concerning Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ. There is massive anticipation and excitement for the launch of the cars and we help enthusiasts get their latest news fix and give them the opportunity to interact with other fans.”



Social media fans can connect with the community via Facebook, Twitter and Google+ and there is a facility that allows readers to get the latest updates by signing up for an email newsletter.



About OZFT86.com.au

OZFT86.com.au is an Australian community portal created and supported by enthusiasts of the Toyota FT 86 and Subaru BRZ. Members, contributors and sponsors come from all over Australian and from all demographics.



For more information, please visit: http://www.ozft86.com.au