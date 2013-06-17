OzLottoNumbers.com.au Explains the Secret Number Picking Systems Australians Use to Win the Lottery

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Winning the lottery is something that many people will only ever dream about. For all the millions of people who play the lottery, there are only a handful of players who win it all. After winning the lottery, these people enjoy a lifestyle that will never be the same.



Winning the lottery is based entirely on luck. But a website called OzLottoNumbers.com.au wants to show visitors how to increase their odds of winning the lottery by choosing the right numbers. Instead of telling people exactly which numbers to pick, the OzLottoNumbers.com.au website explains several different number picking systems that lottery winners across Australia have used to win millions.



For example, many lotto winners have won by simply picking numbers that were important to them, like an anniversary or birthday. If multiple family members have a birthday on the 12th day of the month, then lotto players may choose to use the number ‘12’ in their selection.



Meanwhile, other lotto players take this a step further and use geometrical patterns to pick their numbers. They may draw a specific shape on a number chart and then choose all the numbers that the shape touches, for example.



Of course, some people don’t pick their own numbers at all, choosing instead to rely on the magic of the Quick Pick or Easi-Pick system to assign the perfect combination of winning lotto numbers. This pick takes all the thought process out of buying a lottery ticket, but that doesn’t mean the player has less of a chance of winning.



As a spokesperson for Oz Lotto Numbers explains, Australians across the country have had success with all of the methods listed above:



“If there was a guaranteed way to win the lottery, then half the country would be millionaires. The truth is: people have had success with a number of different number picking methods, and every lottery winner has a different story about how they picked their numbers. Our goal is to show lottery players which methods are available today and how they can use those methods to create their own success in the lottery.”



One of the most popular types of lottery picking systems is playing ‘Systems’. Lottery players pick their favourite numbers and order a System 7, System 8, or System 20 ticket. The player receives a number of different permutations of their favourite numbers in order to increase their chances of winning. Although a full System 20 entry would cost tens of thousands of dollars, System 7 and System 8 systems can be played for under $20.



