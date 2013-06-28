Ozone Bedbug Specialist Course Just Released

Grandville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The EcoEducation Center has taken on yet another exciting project with the Ozone Bedbug Specialist course. As the issue of bedbug grows at exponential rates across America, Canada, and South America; the real solutions for removing bedbugs are not nearly as effective as many hoped.



One of the most heavily promoted bedbug killing solutions is to raise the heat in the building above 120 degree Fahrenheit. Scientifically, high heat will kill bedbugs and their eggs. Unfortunately, the equipment, costs, and inconvenience for these massive system is imposing. There are some inherent problems with raising the heat to 120-140 degrees to reach the recessed areas where bedbugs can live. Warped doors and delamination are sometimes sited.



The enormous power draw may also require an outside diesel generator that is a loud nuisance hotel patrons do not appreciate. Frankly, massive hoses and required equipment will make people very nervous about the facility’s accommodations.



Of course, there are the sprays and powders that are scattered around. These will work as well, but only as far as they reach. Bedbugs have survived since recorded time and are mentioned in ancient Egypt records. Bedbugs are escape artists that can sense and scurry from threats in record time. So, the belief that sprays and powders are anything but holding actions is fantasy.



There are mattress and pillow encasements. They don’t stop bedbugs, but limit their safe hiding places.



Ozone is a very Green idea. It is made of oxygen atoms and reverts to O2 oxygen when it is done. When it is properly applied, university studies show a 100% kill ratio. As a gas, ozone can and will penetrate all fabric, get into the walls and crevices where bedbugs hide.



You cannot merely treat the bedbugs you see. You must reach to where they live and breed. Of the options of toxic chemicals, obtuse heating systems, and half measures, ozone is an extraordinary solution. But, you cannot do this with one under-powered unit. The system and strategy necessary to have a full infestation kill requires the right equipment and the right training.



Find out more about the Ozone Bedbug Specialist course at http://www.bedbugozone.org. This is an online course that is the product of some of the best and most experienced ozone and pest professionals. And, this system works for other types of crawling insects as well.



Treating bedbugs with ozone is very effective, affordable, and is less intrusive that heating systems. It is more environmentally friendly than spraying pesticides throughout the facility. As the worry about a spreading bedbug problem plagues hotels, motels, apartments, colleges and homes; killing bedbugs with ozone is a smart of sustainable solution.



About The EcoEducation Center

The EcoEducation Center is known as an entrepreneurial training center proving environmentally sound education for those seeking a Green business foundation. With the introduction of the Ozone Bedbug Specialist, a growing problem in America has found a powerful solution. Ozone is the Green alternative to pesticides and ineffective bedbug solutions.



Media Contact:

EcoEducation Center, Mark Tipton

office@ecoeducationcenter.org

Grandville, MI 49418

http://www.ecoeducationcenter.org