Ozone Generation Technology Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : DEL Ozone, Absolute Systems, Chemtronics, Fuji Electric

Key Players in This Report Include:

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Absolute Systems, Inc. (South Africa), Chemtronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DEL Ozone (United States), EBARA Technologies, Inc. (United States), ESCO International Ltd. (United States), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Suez SA (France)



Definition:

Ozone is a powerful oxidant more powerful than chlorine. It is generally used to deodorize, Disinfect, decompose and decolorize organic matter in water. It is a very unstable gas and hence should be created near the source of the application. In addition, oxidizing properties can reduce the concentration of iron, manganese, sulfur resulting in a reduction of odor.



Market Opportunities:

- Production Cost included with Ozone Production have dropped 50% in recent years leading to the Addition of New Players in the Field

- Surface Sterilization, Wood pulp Bleaching, Textile Wastewater Treatment are new industries to focus upon with help of Ozone



Market Trend:

- Pathogenic and Waterborne disease elimination due to ozone leads to the adoption of ozone treatment



Market Drivers:

- The functionality of ozone over a wide range of water pH levels and rapid reaction with bacteria, viruses, protozoans

- No chemical additives in water during ozone treatment



The Global Ozone Generation Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Silent Corona Discharge, Ultra-violet Radiation, Electrolysis, Others), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Others), Frequency (Low frequency (50-60 Hz), High Frequency (60-1000 Hz))



Global Ozone Generation Technology market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



