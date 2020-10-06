Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the ozone therapy in dermatology market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global ozone therapy in dermatology market was valued at ~ US$ 270 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027.



Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market: Introduction



Ozone therapy is an effective alternate medical treatment, as it is known to offer a range of health benefits. Ozone is a colorless gas made up of three oxygen atoms. Ozone therapy is a type of medical therapy that involves the introduction of medical grade ozone gas as a drug into the body through the vagina, rectum, intramuscular (in a muscle), subcutaneously (under the skin), or intravenously (directly into the veins).

It is an extremely versatile application and can be used to treat chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Lyme disease, chronic hepatitis, herpes, chronic fatigue states, chemical sensitivity, macular degeneration, chronic bladder conditions, colitis, autoimmune diseases, and Crohn's disease.

Ozone therapy is significantly effective in the treatment of various skin diseases such as eczema, acne, pimples, and herpes virus. This is a key factor boosting the growth of the global ozone therapy in dermatology market



Dermatological Ozone Therapy Machines to be Highly Attractive



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ozone therapy in dermatology market based on type, application, and end user. In terms of type, the dermatological ozone therapy machines sub-segment is poised to account for a leading share of the devices segment during the forecast period, due to increase in companies with a number of manufacturing units for ozone therapy devices. Moreover, organizations pursuing economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable development, and rise in the demand for ozone therapy devices for treatment among end users are likely to augment the dermatological ozone therapy machines sub-segment in the ozone therapy in dermatology market during the forecast period.



The ozonated oils & creams sub-segment of the topical medications segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR in the ozone therapy in dermatology market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of topical drugs for the treatment of aphthae, HV-I, opportunistic superinfections, and acne.



Rise in Adoption of Ozone Therapy for Herpes



In terms of application, the global ozone therapy in dermatology market has been segregated into eczema, herpes, acneiform eruption, psoriasis, mycosis, and others. The herpes segment dominated the global ozone therapy in dermatology market in 2018. Rise in the prevalence of herpes-type infections and patients with herpes opting for ozone therapy treatment due to pain management procedures are expected to propel the segment in the ozone therapy in dermatology market in the near future. According to the World Health Organization, globally, around 3.7 billion people aged under 50 (67%) are suffering from HSV-1 infection, while 417 million people aged 15 to 49 (11%) have HSV-2 infection.



Clinics to Dominate Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market



Increase in the number of clinics engaged in performing ozone therapy is one of the factors driving the global ozone therapy in dermatology market. The clinics segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the number of patient visits to clinics with various inflammatory skin diseases and increase in number of physicians adopting ozone therapy are other factors projected to propel the clinics segment in the ozone therapy in dermatology market during the forecast period.



Distribution Partnerships and Increase in R&D Spending: Key Trends among Leading Players

The report provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global ozone therapy in dermatology market. MEDOZONS Ltd., Zotzmann + Stahl GmbH + Co. KG, The Ozone Company, Promolife, Ozolabs, LLC, O3organics, Humares GmbH, Dr. J. Hänsler GmbH, and Apoza Enterprise Co., Ltd. are the major players operating in the ozone therapy in dermatology market.



