P-Nitroaniline (PNA) Demand-Supply Market Analysis – 2020

The global P-Nitroaniline (PNA) demand has grown at an aggregate rate of 4.2% per annum between 2014 and 2019. Global demand is expected to grow at an annual average of 7.7%. The demand for P-Nitroaniline (PNA) is expected to be affected to an extent in 2020-21, due to COVID-19 impact and the market may contract by around 12%, however, the demand is expected to recover steadily throughout the forecast period. Global P-Nitroaniline (PNA) industry demand exhibited strong growth, resulting from an improvement in the global dyes, pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals and chemicals industry.



P-Nitroaniline is used in these various types of pharmaceuticals and antioxidants, and in industries such as textile, personal care and printing amongst others. Like antioxidants, the region has witnessed significant growth in dyes and pesticide applications due to presence of agrochemicals, textile, personal care and printing industry base in Asia-Pacific. China accounted for the largest producer of P-Nitroaniline in the world and the demand for P-Nitroaniline in the country is expected to grow at 5.6%, during the forecast period, However shifting of P-Nitroaniline capacities to Indian territory has been seen during the historical years due to increasing environmental concerns in China. New capacity additions in Indian market are expected during the forecast period, to balance increasing demand for dye and other chemical intermediates in the country.



The P-Nitroanilline (PNA) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PNA market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PNAMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PNA Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



