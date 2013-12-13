P-VAR from Crazy Mass Eliminates Fat Fast for a Lean Cut

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Paravar is the latest, high quality bodybuilding supplement from Crazy Mass. Proven to be effective for both men and women, Paravar (P-VAR) is a popular alternative to Anavar and will boost strength dramatically without sacrificing muscle mass.



How does Paravar work?

P-Var from Crazy Mass is a hard core anabolic designed to dramatically eliminate fat whilst keeping a lean cut look at the same time. Due to its unique properties, Paravar is ideal for both men and women and great when combined with T-Bal from Crazy Mass



CrazyMassBodySupplement.com-a leading supplier of Crazy Mass - confirms that "P-VAR is one of the few products available suitable for both men and women and dramatically reduces fat fast. It also promotes a lean cut look whilst burning fat and contains a high anabolic number to increase size and strength."



Key Benefits

Paravar is one of the most popular bodybuilding products available with benefits including:

- Eliminates visceral and subcutaneous fat

- Safer than Anavar

- Boosts muscle hardness for sharp and slick appearance.

- Potent but suitable for men and women

- Taken orally

- No prescription or injection required

- High quality

- Results seen in 2 weeks!



"P-VAR has proven to be a popular brand from Crazy Mass due to its effective results for both men and women. With results seen in 2 weeks, P-VAR is a perfect alternative to Anavar," CrazyMassBodySupplement.com spokesperson has confirmed.



Find out more about Paravar at http://www.crazymassbodysupplement.com