P2P Carsharing Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in P2P Carsharing Market:-

Enterprise Holdings (United States), Localiza (Brazil), Getaround (United States), Turo (United States), Carshare Ventures B.V. (Netherlands), Rent Centric (Canada), AngelList (United States),



Peer to peer car sharing is just similar to the form of person to person vehicle sharing. Peer to peer car sharing permits the car owners to rent out their cars for either free and also for some amount of fee, usually by the means of the Internet. Also, this type of car sharing became one of the most affordable means of transportation as the users can easily rent any nearby car and pay only for the time that they rent the vehicles. Peer-to-peer car sharing can also be related to a form of person-to-person lending or collaborative consumption, as a part of the sharing economy. This type of business model is very closely aligned with the traditional car clubs like Streetcar or Zipcar. With the peer-to-peer car-sharing, all the participating car owners are capable of charging a fee to rent out their vehicles whenever they are not using them. Businesses within this kind of sector usually screen the participants both the owners and the renters and also offer a technical platform, generally in the form of a website or mobile app, which brings both the parties together, helps in achieving rental bookings, and also collects the payment. These businesses take around 25% and 40% of the entire income, which also covers operating expenses, borrower/renter insurance, and roadside assistance. In return to which they provide customer service, roadside assistance, and vets renters with regular DMV checks. The Internet and the high adoption of location-based services, as well as the widespread of mobile technology, have contributed highly towards the growth of peer-to-peer car sharing. Also, the millennials are now less attracted to car ownership than the previous generations.



Although many of the personal auto insurers in the U.S. exclude the coverage for commercial use of insured vehicles either through a livery and the public transportation exclusion or a specific "personal vehicle sharing program" exclusion. In 2011, California was one of the first U.S. states to pass Assembly Bill 1871, which allowed for private car sharing. Several other states in the U.S. have also passed legislation allowing individuals to share their cars without any risk of losing their personal car insurance. These include California, Oregon, Maryland, Washington, and Colorado. However, in the U.S., New York is the one and only state that does not allow for peer-to-peer car rental due to the fact that the owner cannot exclude himself from the liability towards a renter.

In June 2021 Enterprise holdings had partnered with the New Scottish GO-HI MaaS Project. The GO-HI app thereby provides instant access to information on buses, trains, taxis, car hire, car clubs, bicycle hire, air travel, and ferries. This thus allows the users to plan their journeys and then further to select, book, and pay for all modes of transport all in one place using any kind of iOS or Android mobile device.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Passenger Car Sharing, Commercial Car Sharing), Application (Personal, Commercial), Mode of Payment (Online, Cash, Card, Others), Service Type (Safety & security, Information & navigation, Entertainment, Remote diagnostics, Others)



Market Trends:

Surging Demand for Luxury Cars for Safe and Comfortable Driving

Growing Adoption of Highly Automated and Artificially Intelligent P2P Car-Sharing



Opportunities:

The Rising Awareness of P2P Car-Sharing in The Developed and Developing Regions

Growing Number of Connected Cars in Emerging Economies



Market Drivers:

Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards a More Connected Driving Experience

The Rising Usage of Smartphones and the Internet

Growing Population and Demands for More Comfort



Challenges:

Unawareness Regarding the P2P Car-Sharing in the Underdeveloped Regions



