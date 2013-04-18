P2P Consultants a Releases Innovative Magazine on P2P Lending

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- P2P Consultants announced publication of an on line magazine called “P2P Lending: Global Trends”.
The world is exploding with social interaction. And that is true in the financial markets. Beginning with the financial crisis of 2008 banks have moved away from consumer and corporate lending and that is being replace with people borrowing and lending via the internet called P2P Lending. The early stage venture process is being replaced with social interaction via the internet in new concept called Crowd Funding. The world of P2P is now a global USD $ 10 billion market… said McClung
Further, this trend is allowing investors to see returns that historically only banks and professional investor might enjoy. It is possible to realize a relatively low risk 10% return on social lending. Even government are supporting this trend. In the US, laws allow certain internet platforms to solicit money without the normal SEC restrictions. In the UK, the government is directly funding SME loans which might total USD $ 15 billion in five years… said McClung
“ I am pleased with the development of this magazine approach which blends fresh news, insights and advances in P2P Lending which allows investors to see what is happening around the world and make money on the trend”. Said McClung
