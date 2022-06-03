New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- The Latest Released P2P Content Delivery Network market study has evaluated the future growth potential of P2P Content Delivery Network market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in P2P Content Delivery Network market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), AT&T (United States), Microsoft (United States), Limelight Networks (United States), AWS (United States), Akamai Technologies (United States), Google (United States), Quantil (United States), StackPath (United States).



Definition:

Content delivery networks are a globally distributed network of web servers or Points of Presence (PoP) whose purpose is to provide faster content delivery that is a crucial part of any internet business strategy. Growing Demand for Enhanced QoE and QoS and Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites are the driving factors for the global P2P Content Delivery Network market.



Market Drivers:

Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites

Growing Demand for Enhanced QoE and QoS



Market Trends:

High Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience



Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services

Increasing Demand for Edge-Casting CDN for Smartphone Users



The Global P2P Content Delivery Network Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Video, Non-video), Application (Media and Entertainment, ECommerce,, ELearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises)



Global P2P Content Delivery Network market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Market Leaders and some development strategies

In October 2020, Amazon CloudFront launched Origin Shield, a centralized caching layer that helps increase the cache hit ratio to reduce the load on the origin. Origin Shield decreases the origin operating costs by collapsing requests across regions, so as few as one request goes to the origin per object.

In September 2020, Limelight Networks has enhanced its edge capabilities by launching EdgeFunctions, a new serverless compute service, which allows developers to tap into the power of the company's global network and gives them the flexibility to deploy and run their code. EdgeFunctions provides a customizable environment at the network edge for streamlining content workflows, performing time-sensitive decisions, and customizing user experiences. Moreover, EdgeFunctions is suitable for streaming video and content delivery, such as personalized streaming, content protection, dynamic ad insertion, and image manipulation.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the P2P Content Delivery Network market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the P2P Content Delivery Network

-To showcase the development of the P2P Content Delivery Network market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the P2P Content Delivery Network market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the P2P Content Delivery Network

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the P2P Content Delivery Network market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



P2P Content Delivery Network Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of P2P Content Delivery Network market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

P2P Content Delivery Network Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

P2P Content Delivery Network Market Production by Region P2P Content Delivery Network Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in P2P Content Delivery Network Market Report:

P2P Content Delivery Network Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

P2P Content Delivery Network Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on P2P Content Delivery Network Market

P2P Content Delivery Network Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

P2P Content Delivery Network Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

P2P Content Delivery Network Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Video, Non-video}

P2P Content Delivery Network Market Analysis by Application {Media and Entertainment, eCommerce,, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises}

P2P Content Delivery Network Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis P2P Content Delivery Network Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is P2P Content Delivery Network market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for P2P Content Delivery Network near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global P2P Content Delivery Network market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



