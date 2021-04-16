P2P Employee Recognition Software Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 : Reward Gateway, Terryberry, Motivosity

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global P2P Employee Recognition Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. P2P Employee Recognition Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the P2P Employee Recognition Software

Definition

P2P employee recognition means colleagues publicly giving each other positive feedback. These programs encourage employee engagement across the board because any team member can recognize a coworker for a job well done. Management and employees alike take part in choosing who is rewarded with peer-to-peer recognition. Further, the enterprises use employee recognition software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and its positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of its employees. The tool also offers users access to libraries of questions that can be used to build custom pulse surveys for distribution among employees.



by Application (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education and Government, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprises(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)



What's Trending in Market:

Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance

Huge Demand for Cloud-Based P2P Employee Recognition Software



Challenges:

Aggregating Critical Enterprise Data Distributed Across Multiple Locations Within A Business



Opportunities:

Technology Enhancement with Integration of Integration of AI and Ml Technologies



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches

High Demand due to Enterprise Mobility as well as BYOD Trends



