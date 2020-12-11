P2P Lending Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future : Daric, Kabbage, RateSetter

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- P2P Lending Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide P2P Lending industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the P2P Lending producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide P2P Lending Market covering extremely significant parameters. According to AMA, the Global P2P Lending market is expected to see growth rate of 55.23% and may see market size of USD1113.05 Billion by 2024.



Key Players in This Report Include,

LendingClub Corporation (United States), Funding Circle Limited (United Kingdom), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States), Daric (United States), Social Finance, Inc. (United States), Zopa Limited (United Kingdom), Avant, Inc. (United States), onDeck Capital, Inc. (United States), RateSetter (United Kingdom) and Kabbage, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are LendUp (United States) and Peerform (United States).



Brief Summary of P2P Lending:

P2P lending is referred to peer-to-peer lending, is the process of giving money or lending money for a particular instance to businesses or individuals through online services. Prosper, SoFi, Funding Circle, Peerform, and Upstart is the popular website for P2P lending. The P2P lending services are more transparent and cheaper as compared to the traditional process. Growing demand from developing economies due to low market risk & operating cost and high transparency between lender and borrower in P2P lending system due to technical advancement is the major driver for the market. Additionally, the rising trend in investing and digital technologies and rising awareness of P2P lending across the globe is supplementing overall growth of the market. However, strict government regulation & risk of losing all money and lack of awareness regarding benefits associated with P2P lending is limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, burgeon number of startups globally may increase the usage of peer to peer lending platforms.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand from Developing Economies due to Low Market Risk and Operating Cost

- High Transparency between Lender and Borrower in P2P Lending System due to technical advancement



Market Trend

- Millennials have been attracted towards P2P Lending Services due to rising Trend in Investing and Digital Technologies



Restraints

- Strict Government Regulation and Risk of Losing All Money



Opportunities

- Rising Awareness of P2P lending across the Globe

- Burgeon Number of Startups Globally may Increase the Usage of Peer to Peer Lending Platforms



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness regarding Benefits Associated with P2P Lending



The Global P2P Lending Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Interest Rate (4.99 percent, 5.22 percent, 5.77 percent, 7.78 percent, 11.49 percent, 13.48 percent, 11.74 percent, Others), Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending, Traditional Lending), Loan Type (Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Business Loans, Mortgages and Refinances, Student Loans, Bad Debt Loans, Medical Loans), End User (Lenders, Borrowers)



Regions Covered in the P2P Lending Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of P2P Lending Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of P2P Lending Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and P2P Lending market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global P2P Lending Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show P2P Lending Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of P2P Lending market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



P2P Lending Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected growth rate of the P2P Lending Market?

- What will be the P2P Lending Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

- What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the P2P Lending Market trajectory?

- Who are the big suppliers that dominate the P2P Lending Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

- What are the P2P Lending Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

- What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the P2P Lending Market across different countries?



