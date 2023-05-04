P2P Lending Market Is Set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come: PwC, SoFi, Prosper, Upstart

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Global P2P Lending Market Size, Status and Forecast is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2029). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global P2P Lending Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CircleBack Lending, Lending Club, Peerform, Prosper, Upstart, Funding Circle, PwC, SoFi, LendingTree, GuidetoLenders, EvenFinacial & Creditease.



Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers.

The global P2P lending market size was valued at USD 82.3 Billion in 2021, and is expected to touch USD 804.2 Billion by 2029, growing at a 29% CAGR.



P2P Lending Market Overview:



The study provides a detailed outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Private Lending, Company Lending & Other, , Online Lending & Offline Lending, and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyze different companies involved in the P2P Lending industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to your requirements.



P2P Lending Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029



P2P Lending research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of P2P Lending industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2018-2022, and forecast to 2029) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of P2P Lending which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of P2P Lending market is shown below:



The Study is segmented by the following Product/Service Type: Online Lending & Offline Lending



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Private Lending, Company Lending & Other



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: CircleBack Lending, Lending Club, Peerform, Prosper, Upstart, Funding Circle, PwC, SoFi, LendingTree, GuidetoLenders, EvenFinacial & Creditease



Important years considered in the P2P Lending study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of P2P Lending Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

- the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



