A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global P2P Lending Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global P2P Lending Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Major Players in Market are:

LendingClub Corporation, Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Daric, Social Finance, Inc., Zopa Limited , Avant, Inc., onDeck Capital, Inc., RateSetter , Kabbage, Inc.



What is P2P Lending?

P2P lending is referred to peer-to-peer lending, is the process of giving money or lending money for a particular instance to businesses or individuals through online services. Prosper, SoFi, Funding Circle, Peerform, and Upstart is the popular website for P2P lending. The P2P lending services are more transparent and cheaper as compared to the traditional process. Growing demand from developing economies due to low market risk & operating cost and high transparency between lender and borrower in P2P lending system due to technical advancement is the major driver for the market. Additionally, the rising trend in investing and digital technologies and rising awareness of P2P lending across the globe is supplementing overall growth of the market. However, strict government regulation & risk of losing all money and lack of awareness regarding benefits associated with P2P lending is limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, burgeon number of startups globally may increase the usage of peer to peer lending platforms.



P2P Lending Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

P2P Lending Market by Interest Rate (4.99 percent, 5.22 percent, 5.77 percent, 7.78 percent, 11.49 percent, 13.48 percent, 11.74 percent, Others), Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending, Traditional Lending), Loan Type (Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Business Loans, Mortgages and Refinances, Student Loans, Bad Debt Loans, Medical Loans), End User (Lenders, Borrowers)



P2P Lending Market Drivers

- Growing Demand from Developing Economies due to Low Market Risk and Operating Cost

- High Transparency between Lender and Borrower in P2P Lending System due to technical advancement

-



P2P Lending Market Trends

- Millennials have been attracted towards P2P Lending Services due to rising Trend in Investing and Digital Technologies



P2P Lending Market Challenges

- Lack of Awareness regarding Benefits Associated with P2P Lending



P2P Lending Market Restraints

- Strict Government Regulation and Risk of Losing All Money



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the P2P Lending Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



