Latest released the research study on Global P2P Lending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. P2P Lending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the P2P Lending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LendingClub Corporation (United States),Funding Circle Limited (United Kingdom),Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States),Daric (United States),Social Finance, Inc. (United States),Zopa Limited (United Kingdom) ,Avant, Inc. (United States),onDeck Capital, Inc. (United States),RateSetter (United Kingdom) ,Kabbage, Inc. (United States).



P2P lending is referred to peer-to-peer lending, is the process of giving money or lending money for a particular instance to businesses or individuals through online services. Prosper, SoFi, Funding Circle, Peerform, and Upstart is the popular website for P2P lending. The P2P lending services are more transparent and cheaper as compared to the traditional process. Growing demand from developing economies due to low market risk & operating cost and high transparency between lender and borrower in P2P lending system due to technical advancement is the major driver for the market. Additionally, the rising trend in investing and digital technologies and rising awareness of P2P lending across the globe is supplementing overall growth of the market. However, strict government regulation & risk of losing all money and lack of awareness regarding benefits associated with P2P lending is limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, burgeon number of startups globally may increase the usage of peer to peer lending platforms.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global P2P Lending Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Millennials have been attracted towards P2P Lending Services due to rising Trend in Investing and Digital Technologies



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Developing Economies due to Low Market Risk and Operating Cost

High Transparency between Lender and Borrower in P2P Lending System due to technical advancement



Restraints that are major highlights:

Strict Government Regulation and Risk of Losing All Money



Opportunities

Rising Awareness of P2P lending across the Globe

Burgeon Number of Startups Globally may Increase the Usage of Peer to Peer Lending Platforms



The Global P2P Lending Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Interest Rate (4.99 percent, 5.22 percent, 5.77 percent, 7.78 percent, 11.49 percent, 13.48 percent, 11.74 percent, Others), Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending, Traditional Lending), Loan Type (Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Business Loans, Mortgages and Refinances, Student Loans, Bad Debt Loans, Medical Loans), End User (Lenders, Borrowers)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global P2P Lending Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Lending market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Lending Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the P2P Lending

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Lending Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Lending market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, P2P Lending Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



