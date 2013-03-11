P2P Payments: Defining the Potential - New Study Released

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The global P2P market is currently undergoing a phase of rapid and unprecedented development driven by both changes in global consumer dynamics and the impacts of emerging, and potentially transformative technologies. As the market continues to grow, payment providers are now faced with the opportunity to replace more traditional forms such as cash and cheques, but will face new challenges.
Scope
- Understand the market's potential with Datamonitor's definitions and analysis of key P2P market segments.
- Plan your international strategy effectively by seeing how key P2P systems work, and where there are gaps in the market
- Develop new products by seeing what impact technology is having on the market and what this means for payment providers.
Report Highlights
P2P payments are among the most basic forms of transaction but the mechanisms used have many implications for payment providers. All transactions fall within the broad range of proximity and remote, and domestic and remittance P2P payments, and new technologies are having an impact on all of these mechanisms.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Many established payment tools including cash and money agents continue to hold key advantages and will remain in high use. However the growth of new tools such as digital wallets, means that consumers are finally beginning to shift towards newer platforms. This marks a key opportunity to replace cash and other older payment tools.
The regulatory environment means that developing a truly universal cross border P2P platform remains an unlikely development in the near term. Despite the growth in remittances, the trend is more likely to be for more regulatory hurdles not less.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are P2P payments? What drives consumers to use these payment tools?
- How are P2P payments evolving? What do the latest technologies and services mean for the market?
- What's the use case for P2P payments? Why should my company enter this market?
- How can payment providers profit from P2P? What are existing players doing now?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- P2P Payments: Three Key Lessons for Profiting from P2P
- P2P Payments: The Global Opportunity
- Mobile Banking and Payments
- NFC Payments: Tapping the Future
- Contactless Payments: Waving Cash Goodbye
- Emerging Opportunities in Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- P2P Lending
- The Future of Online and Mobile Payments
- Emerging Opportunities in Australia's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- UK Consumer Credit 2011: Current Account Portability