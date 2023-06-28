NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global P2P Payments Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the P2P Payments market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global P2P Payments Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition: Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.



PayPal Holding Inc. (United States), Tencent (China), Square Inc. (United States), Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States), Early Warning Services, LLC (United States), Dwolla Inc. (United States), TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom), CurrencyFair LTD (Australia), Razorpay (India), Google Inc. (United States), PopMoney (United States), Facebook Inc. (United States)



Many countries, such as India, and European Union (EU) member countries, have started p2p payments government programs. These countries have launched diverse initiatives on p2p payments. Privacy of data is important for both businesses & government. Therefore, any breach of confidentiality regarding data that is collected and processed by companies could have serious ramifications. Thus the importance of data protection and privacy regulations and guidelines, as exemplified by the respected governments.



Global P2P Payments the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global P2P Payments Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global P2P Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others), Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments, Proximity payments)



Increase In Support From Public Authorities

Rapid Adoption Of P2P Payment

P2P Payment App Being Widely Used For Various Application Such As Retail Payment, Travel & Hospitality Payment, Transportation & Logistics Payments As Well As Energy & Utilities Payments.

Improved Flexibility Requirement Among P2P Payment Services



Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders

Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User



Technology Advancement in P2P Payment

Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region



Diversified Regulation And Policies Present Across The Region

Improper Network Coverage



Geographically World Global P2P Payments markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global P2P Payments markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global P2P Payments Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



- Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the P2P Payments;

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Payments Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global P2P Payments market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global P2P Payments market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global P2P Payments market?

- What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?



