Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. The payment can be sent and received via mobile devices or any home computer with access to the Internet, offering convenient alternative to traditional payment mode. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the user's banks account. When a transaction occurs the account balance in the application records the transaction and either sends or pulls money easily to the user's bank account or store it in the user's account within the application. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global P2P Payments Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global P2P Payments Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are PayPal Holding Inc., Tencent (China), Square Inc., Circle Internet Financial Inc, Early Warning Services, LLC, Dwolla Inc., TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom), CurrencyFair LTD (Australia), Razorpay (India), Google Inc., PopMoney and Facebook Inc..



According to AMA, the Global P2P Payments market is expected to see growth rate of 9.76% and may see market size of USD3217.34 Million by 2024.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

- Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User

- Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders



Market Trend

- Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region

- Technology Advancement in P2P Payment



Restraints

- Privacy And Data Security Concern

- Lack of Awareness About P2P Payment



Opportunities

- Rapid Adoption Of P2P Payment

- P2P Payment App Being Widely Used For Various Application Such As Retail Payment, Travel & Hospitality Payment, Transportation & Logistics Payments As Well As Energy & Utilities Payments.

- Improved Flexibility Requirement Among P2P Payment Services

- Increase In Support From Public Authorities



Challenges

- Improper Network Coverage

- Diversified Regulation And Policies Present Across The Region



The Global P2P Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Type (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others), Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments, Proximity payments)



To comprehend Global P2P Payments market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide P2P Payments market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global P2P Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the P2P Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, P2P Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Key highlights of the Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



