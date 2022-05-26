P2P Payments Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: PayPal, Dwolla, Google

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global P2P Payments Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The P2P Payments market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

PayPal Holding Inc. (United States), Tencent (China), Square Inc. (United States), Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States), Early Warning Services, LLC (United States), Dwolla Inc. (United States), TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom), CurrencyFair LTD (Australia), Razorpay (India), Google Inc. (United States), PopMoney (United States), Facebook Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.



Market Trends:

- Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region

- Technology Advancement in P2P Payment



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

- Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User

- Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders



Market Opportunities:

- Rapid Adoption Of P2P Payment

- P2P Payment App Being Widely Used For Various Application Such As Retail Payment, Travel & Hospitality Payment, Transportation & Logistics Payments As Well As Energy & Utilities Payments.

- Improved Flexibility Requirement Among P2P Payment Services

- Increase In Support From Public Authorities



The Global P2P Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others), Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments, Proximity payments)



Global P2P Payments market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).







Key questions answered

- How feasible is P2P Payments market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for P2P Payments near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global P2P Payments market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.



