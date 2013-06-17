P2PMessage.com Continues to Update Collection of the Internet's Funniest Pictures and Videos

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Today, there are more pictures on the internet than there have ever been before. The internet is home to millions of memes, unbelievable pictures, and of course, pictures of cats acting like humans. But for every interesting picture found on the internet, there seem to be dozens of stupid pictures.



A website called P2PMessage.com wants to fix that problem by offering a steady stream of the internet’s funniest pictures. At P2PMessage.com, visitors will find a regularly-updated collection of some of the internet’s craziest, funniest, and most interesting pictures and videos.



The homepage of P2PMessage.com features a selection of the newest funny pictures and videos that were recently uploaded to the site. Pictures cover a wide range of topics, including funny pranks and people doing weird things on Facebook. Meanwhile, videos cover everything from crazy car videos to funny news bloopers.



As a spokesperson for P2PMessage.com explains, the goal of the site is to provide visitors with a steady stream of entertainment:



“On the internet, there’s no shortage of entertainment possibilities. But some people get bored of seeing the same old pictures constantly appearing on Reddit and 9GAG. Our goal is to offer a collection of funny pictures and videos that have been handpicked for their hilarity and creativity. And to make things even better for visitors, we update that collection of funny pictures and videos every single day.”



Instead of controlling all of the website’s content on their own, the team behind P2PMessage.com website encourages users to sign up to share their own funny pictures and videos. It’s free to sign up for the website. In fact, visitors can simply login using Facebook by pressing a single button. After logging into the site, they can begin sharing funny content that they’ve created themselves or content that they have simply found on the internet.



It’s easy to spend an entire day browsing through the funny pictures and videos at P2PMessage.com. Since the site is updated every day, P2PMessage.com can turn into a serious online addiction.



About P2PMessage.com

P2PMessage.com is a collection of funny pictures and videos shared by users. The site is free to use and users can share funny pictures they have found or created on the internet. The most popular pictures and videos rise to the top. For more information, please visit: http://p2pmessage.com