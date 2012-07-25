P90X Reviews: Are Most P90X Reviews Hype Two Studies Headed by PhDs Reveal the Truth

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The results of the two independent P90X® reviews led by PhDs show that the P90X® System is certainly not just marketing hype. Rather the two P90X reviews conclude that the P90X® Home Workout System is actually an effective means of achieving a higher level of fitness in a relatively short period of time.



P90X® Review: Michael Esco, PhD



According to Michael Esco, PhD, “If you're already fairly fit, the P90X system is an excellent workout for losing body fat and increasing muscle tone”. Furthermore more Dr. Esco says, "Instructor Tony Horton does a nice job of explaining each exercise and that the workouts can easily be done in your home, without a lot of equipment".



He further states that the variety of DVDs allows you to change your workout frequently, which keeps you on your toes and prevents boredom.



Dr. Esco dispels the idea that the exercises are hard in his P90x review. In fact he actually states, "The exercise and nutrition regimens are easy to follow, as workout schedules and daily eating plans are laid out in the booklets. The nutrition booklet also includes a variety of recipes."



However he does give a word of caution concerning the intended audience for the workout program, according to Esco, "The P90X workouts are designed for healthy people in good physical condition. They're not intended for people with chronic diseases, the obese, or people with physical limitations."



Dr Esco concludes his assessment of the P90X workout system by stating, "The P90X workout system sounds simple -- just follow the program for 90 days and you'll be more muscular and leaner than you ever imagined. But these challenging workouts require lots of dedication to complete. Beginners, or those who are seriously unfit, probably will not make it through the rigorous schedule and should instead begin with a less intense workout."



Read Dr. Michael Esco’s full P90X review at http://www.walterlbell.com/p90x-reviews-the-p90x-system-by-michael-esco-phd-cscs/



P90X Review:American Council on Exercise (ACE)



The results of a second PhD led P90x review and study recently done by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) bears mentioning as well. ACE is America’s leading authority on fitness and the world’s largest nonprofit fitness and personal trainer certification, continuing education and training organization. For the P90X workout study The A.C.E. actually enlisted a research team from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse led by John Porcari, Ph.D. and Joel Woldt, M.S. The study found that the P90X home workout program meets or exceeds recognized standards for improving cardio respiratory fitness.



The study was conducted and was designed to determine the true exercise intensity and calories burned when using the P90X program. A group of 16 healthy subjects, ranging in age from 19 to 26, were enlisted for the study; participants completed up to three practice sessions of each of the four P90X workouts chosen for the study: Legs & Back, Plyometrics, Cardio X, and Chest, Shoulders & Triceps.



After weeks of testing the researchers analyzed data on those participating in the study and had positive findings related to individual participants heart rates and calories burn during P90X workouts. As far as calories burned, the male participants burned 10.5 to 16.2 kcals per minute, while the female subjects burned 7.2 to 12.6 kcals per minute. Male subjects totaled 441 to 699 kcals burned for each workout on average. The females expended a total of 302 to 544 kcals per workout.



American Council on Exercise’s Chief Science Officer, Cedric X. Bryant, Ph.D. said as a result of their study and review of the P90x workout system, “Our study results found P90X offers an effective workout, and, when combined with a sensible eating plan, we believe it can help many individuals achieve their weight-loss and fitness goals in the comfort of their homes.”



In recent years Beachbody® has launched an opportunity that allows entrepreneurs to share in its profits. What is so unique is that receiving profits is possible without making the actual sale oneself. This is because the profits from sales generated by Beachbody®’s TV info commercials are automatically redistributed to Beachbody® reps in the field called “coaches”. To learn more about this unusual opportunity to share in Beachbody®’s profits visit http://tvcustomerprofits.com/



About WalterLBell.com

Walter blogs on topics related to general health, nutrition, healthy eating and fitness



Contact Info:

Walter L Bell

TVCustomerProfits.com

3936 S. Semoran Blvd Suite 459 Orlando, FL 32822

Tel. 1-888-896 -5420

Email:walt@walterlbell.com

website: http://www.walterlbell.com/