PA Auto Credit Encourages Budget Balance Education This Spring

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Many Americans now believe that balancing a checkbook is a skill that's no longer necessary in the modern era of technology and mobile banking. However, the truth is that a large percentage of men and women overestimate their bank or credit union's ability to keep an accurate and up-to-date tally of their funds. In 2019 alone, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported that banks had collected over $11.45 billion in overdraft fees. This spring, PA Auto Credit is empowering consumers to take control of their finances by educating the public on the importance of hands-on budgeting.



While technology is excellent for keeping a running tally of purchases, PA Auto Credit encourages consumers to take a more active role in their finances to avoid overdraft fees and fraudulent charges. Shoppers are encouraged to keep a written record of how much money they have coming in and to write down any purchases they make to keep an accurate bank account balance. Keeping a physical record of transactions can help consumers avoid bouncing checks and allows them to catch credit card fraud and unauthorized activity faster by comparing their manual total to their online statement.



Residents who are focusing on improving their credit scores are encouraged to continuously check their balances and to keep tabs on their credit score, as well. PA Auto Credit's bad credit car loans may help consumers who are focusing on improving their finances to get into the safe and reliable vehicle they need this spring. To learn more about PA Auto Credit's Fresh Start Financing and their Pennsylvania auto loans, residents are encouraged to give PA Auto Credit a call today.



