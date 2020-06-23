PA Auto Credit Offers Affordable Auto Loans for Low Income Drivers

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Drivers with lower income often have a difficult time finding the auto loan they need to buy the car that they want. These drivers often end up settling with a vehicle that doesn't fit their needs, simply because the price fits in their budget. In some cases, a low income driver might even continue to drive a vehicle that they know is unsafe just because they cannot find a lender to provide them with a bad credit or repo finance in Trenton, NJ. Finally, there's a safe solution for drivers on a limited income who need a new vehicle — low income auto loans from PA Auto Credit.



All drivers need to be approved for an auto loan from PA Auto Credit is proof that they earn at least $300 per week, a down payment of at least $299, at least one positive reference and proof that they've been employed for at least 6 months. Drivers won't need to prove that they're earning a six-figure salary or provide PA Auto Credit with years' worth of bank statements and tax returns — even if they're applying for a loan with a bad credit score. PA Auto Credit is proud to extend low income financing to the drivers who need it because they believe that an affordable, safe vehicle shouldn't be a luxury.



Anyone interested in learning more about bad credit auto loans in Philadelphia, PA from PA Auto Credit is urged to give their team a call today. PA Auto Credit's team can also be found online at https://paautocredit.com/.



About PA Auto Credit

PA Auto Credit is the place residents of Philadelphia, PA, and its neighboring towns can turn to for auto loans, regardless of credit history. They provide convenient services and flexible payment schedules that conform to the unique needs of their clientele.



To learn more about PA Auto Credit, visit them online at http://paautocredit.com.