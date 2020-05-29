PA Auto Credit Sheds Light on Low Gas Prices in the US

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Drivers who hit the road this Memorial Day weekend were in for a few unexpected surprises. First, fewer travelers on the road meant shorter average trip lengths. Second, their trip may have cost a fraction of what it did last Memorial Day. Gas prices across the United States averaged about $2.05 a gallon last weekend, marking the most affordable gas prices since 2016.



Low fuel prices are a symptom of the toll that COVID-19 has taken on travel and commuter demand. As millions of Americans struggle with job loss and make efforts to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of illness, demand for gasoline is currently the lowest it's been in four years. Experts estimate that this trend will continue into the summer season as lockdown orders remain in place across the country.



Many homeowners take gas prices and each vehicle's mileage rating into account when they choose which car or truck they want to purchase. Unfortunately, drivers who have bad credit are often forced to choose a car based only on how much they can afford to pay in cash if they have bad credit or no credit. PA Auto Credit is proud to empower drivers to choose the vehicle that's right for them by offering bad credit auto loans in Philadelphia, PA and beyond.



Drivers who are interested in learning more about the team at PA Auto Credit or who would like to apply for a bad credit car loan in Trenton, NJ, are encouraged to make the call to PA Auto Credit today.



