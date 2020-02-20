PA Auto Credit's Fresh Start Financing Helps Drivers Get the Auto Loans They Need

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- A low credit score can make it significantly more difficult to get an auto loan, go back to school, or buy a home. Even worse, it can be difficult to improve a low credit score — men and women with a poor score might need to work for months to see an improvement in their scores. PA Auto Credit's Fresh Start Financing program is connecting drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the financing they need to get the car they deserve.



A vehicle is more than just a luxury or an excuse to avoid the bus — for many people, it's their only form of transportation when they need to get to work or to pick up their children from school. PA Auto Credit understands that when a driver's car breaks down, they often cannot afford to wait weeks or months to improve their credit score before purchasing a new vehicle. Their Fresh Start Financing program helps offer bad credit car loans in Philadelphia, PA, to drivers who are still working on building up their credit scores. Their program has a 99 percent approval rating, offering more loans to more drivers in New Jersey and Philadelphia.



A bad credit score doesn't need to be a life sentence. Anyone interested in learning more about bad credit car loans in Trenton, NJ, and beyond is encouraged to give the team at PA Auto Credit a call today. To learn more about PA Auto Credit's loan approval process, interested parties can also pay them a visit online at https://paautocredit.com/.



About PA Auto Credit

