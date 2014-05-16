PA Dog Attack Attorney Hired by Harrisburg, PA Dog Bite Victim

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- On May 16, 2014, PA dog attack attorney, Thomas J. Newell, was retained to represent a Dauphin County dog bite victim. Attorney Newell provided the 33 year-old man with a free consultation in Harrisburg, PA.



As identified in Report #20140405389 from the Harrisburg Police Department, on 4/27/14 the victim requested permission from a property owner in the 1700 block of North Street to enter her home. There was a foul smell in his basement and he was searching for a potential sewer leak in the property adjacent to his.



Unfortunately, the defendant failed to safely secure her dogs and they attacked the victim, biting his right arm. The Police Report identified one dog as a 2 year-old male pit bull and the other as a 10 year-old female pit bull. The dogs were not properly licensed and the dog owner received citations.



About Attorney Newell

The Pennsylvania dog bite lawyer has represented dog attack victims in 20 different PA Counties. Personal injury attorneys refer their dog attack cases to Attorney Newell. Information regarding over 30 dog bite settlements can be found at www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Call Attorney Newell @ 1-800-980-4842 to set up your free HOME consultation. Follow Attorney Newell on Twitter @www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.