PA Dog Attack Lawyer Hired by Carbon County Dog Bite Victim

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- On April 19, 2014, PA dog attack lawyer, Thomas J. Newell, agreed to serve as legal counsel for a Carbon County dog bite victim. Attorney Newell had provided the teenager with a free home consultation at his residence in Albrightsville, PA.



As described in Pennsylvania State Police Report #N03-1210567, the defendant’s unleashed pit bull got loose and attacked the teenager as he was skateboarding. The Carbon County dog attack victim was treated at Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton, PA. Photographs taken after his discharge show approximately a dozen stitches were used by the ER physician to close the dog bite wounds to his arms.



Attorney Newell had this to say about the owner: “It’s disappointing that the dog owner could not control her pit bull and confine it as required by the PA Dog Law.” The young victim told Attorney Newell that the owner did not help him at all during the attack and that he had to eventually regain control of the pit bull for her.



About Thomas J. Newell

Pennsylvania dog bite attorney, Thomas J. Newell, has been representing PA personal injury victims for 33 years. He has served as legal counsel for dog attack victims in 20 different PA Counties. For a free HOME consultation, call Attorney Newell @ 1-800-980-4842. Visit his website www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Follow him on Twitter www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.