PA Dog Bite Attorney: How Victims Representing Themselves Lessen the Value of Their Cases

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- On April 30, 2014, PA dog bite lawyer, Thomas J. Newell, spoke with a potential Pennsylvania dog bite client. Unfortunately, the victim had represented himself since the November 2012 dog attack. Because of the many mistakes the victim made, as well as the upcoming 2 year Statute of Limitations, Attorney Newell declined to accept the PA dog bite case.



Common mistakes made by victims serving as their own legal counsel:



1. They don’t know what they don’t know.



2. Failure to timely and completely obtain necessary evidence.



3. Failure to time and correctly photograph the scene of the attack and all phases of the injury healing process.



4. Failure to follow the legal procedures set forth in the PA Right-to-Know Act to obtain state generated documents.



5. Lack of appropriate medical care/documentation.



6. Providing the defense with a recorded interview pre-litigation.



7. Providing the defense with a signed general medical release form granting them medical record access far beyond what is permitted by PA law.



8. Failing to timely and correctly put a local or state governmental entity on notice of a personal injury claim.



Attorney Newell provides a free consultation to all PA dog bite victims. It is a wise decision to call him as soon as possible after a dog bite in order to fully understand the legal rights. For more information regarding his 33 years of personal injury litigation experience see: www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Follow Attorney Newell on Twitter @ www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.