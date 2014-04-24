PA Dog Bite Attorney Represents Easton PA Dog Attack Victim

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- On April 9, 2014, Pennsylvania dog bite attorney, Thomas J. Newell, Esq. sent letters of representation to an Easton, PA dog owner and his landlords. Attorney Newell had earlier provided a free home consultation to an Easton, PA man whose dog bite injuries were quite obvious.



As noted in Report #20140111M0286 from the Easton Police Department, the investigating police officer identified a large facial laceration, as well as a missing tooth on the 30 year old man. The defendant owned a bull mastiff.



Records from Easton Hospital’s Emergency Room were reviewed by Attorney Newell. Stitches were needed to close the laceration on the Easton, PA dog attack victim’s chin. He was also given a tetanus shot and advised to seek additional follow-up care with a dentist regarding the missing front tooth.



The PA dog attack lawyer has served as legal counsel for dog bite victims in 20 different PA Counties. Attorney Newell receives referrals for dog bite cases from lawyers throughout Pennsylvania. Attorney Newell’s 33 years of experience is described at http://www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Follow Attorney Newell on Twitter @ http://www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.