PA Dog Bite Lawyer Files Dog Attack Lawsuit in Williamsport, PA

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- On May 23, 2014, PA dog bite lawyer, Thomas J. Newell, filed a dog attack lawsuit in Williamsport, PA. The 13 page Complaint was presented to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas and indexed to #14-01374. The defendant dog owners reside in Cogan Station, PA.



This legal document identified a dog attack which took place on May 28, 2012. A 4 year old boy was with his parents at Knoebels Amusement Resort. The Complaint avers that the defendants’ large Chow/Chesapeake Bay Retriever mixed breed dog initiated an unprovoked attack on the child.



As described in the damage portion of the Complaint, the boy sustained severe facial dog bite wounds which required surgery and, approximately 35-40 stitches were used to close the wounds. He still suffers with facial scars 2 years post attack. The legal document also includes a request for punitive damages.



Your PA dog attack attorney has been honored to serve as legal counsel for dog bite victims in 20 different Pennsylvania Counties. The parents of the victim in this case had originally hired a York personal injury attorney. Once it because clear that a lawsuit needed to be filed, the case was referred to Attorney Newell.



To schedule your free HOME consultation, call Attorney Newell at 1-800-980-4842. Please visit his website - http://www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Follow Attorney Newell on Twitter @ http://www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.