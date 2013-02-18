PA Electric Savers Aim to Find Best Deal for Pennsylvanians on Power Utilities Bills

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Basic commodities like oil and coal are becoming more expensive every day, and this is inevitably having a knock-on effect on home electricity costs, as the power plants run at higher and higher costs. However, utilities providers still have a lot of sway over consumers, particularly in their interpretation of the markets to determine how much individuals should be paying. PA Electric Savers is a phone-in service that will help users compare electric rates in PA and find the best power provider in the region.



Visiting their website, users are introduced to their simple three step process: clients call them, whereupon they will take the time to understand the client’s situation, before getting quotes from top-rated companies in minutes to compare and contrasts the deals that will get them the best value. PA Electric Savers will even help these individuals painlessly switch their power provider without any service interruptions.



The site also includes extensive information for those who want to know more before making their decision to call, with a blog of regularly updated relevant news and editorials, energy saving tips and a guide to all the electricity providers in Pennsylvania. Their “how to switch power” guide explains the process in simple and easy to follow English, demystifying the process so users can feel comfortable making a call that will make them a huge saving.



A spokesperson for PA Electric Savers explained, “We can find up to date information on all the electricity rates in PA, from all the major providers, and interpret them based on the needs of our clients so we guarantee that our service users find the optimal package for their situation without being caught out by any ugly small print. The service is designed to help users take advantage of our expertise in the field with minimal fuss, avoiding having to fill out many tedious online enquiry forms. Quite simply we find the best deal quickly and put the arrangements in place so there is no interruption for the client.”



About PA Electric Savers

PA Electric Savers allows Pennsylvania residences and businesses to compare electric rates and companies in their area. Shoppers will get to speak to a knowledgeable representative who can help them make the right choice in just minutes. This is what makes PA Electric Savers different. There are no online forms to fill out, we do all the work for the individual shopping. For more information, please visit: http://paelectricsavers.com/