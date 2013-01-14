PA Trophy Company, Spike's, Now Offering Baseball Awards for Sale in Philadelphia and New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- PA Trophy Company, Spike’s, is now offering baseball awards in Philadelphia and New Jersey that are available for as low $3.50 a trophy. Spike’s has been in business since 1929, and they take get pride in the both their craft and their company.



Amongst Spike’s New Jersey plaques and awards they have available is a 2¾ inch Baseball Trophy Cup Medal that is a die-cast medal with a bright gold finish. The Baseball Trophy Cup Medal also includes a free neck ribbon, and recipients also have the option of getting this medal engraved. This baseball award is available for a new low price of $3.50.



Another great gold award that Spike’s has available also includes a 13½ inch that is now available for $8.50 apiece. This award features a unique star riser with a sport ball that spins, and figure placed on the trophy can be customized to meet the needs of the team whether it is coed, all males, or all females. In addition, the plate on the base can be personalized to include the name of the individual recipient or the name of the team, etc.



Lastly, another award they have available is their Baseball Motion-X 3-D SilverStone Award. The 3-D activity design is offered on a circular backdrop. This cheap—yet gorgeous and old-fashioned looking award is now available for $6.95, and is accented with a goldtone base and highlights, making for a truly exceptional award. The engraving plate can also be marked by Spike’s to acknowledge an individual player, as well as any top performers. This trophy is also ideal for those players who have proved to be the most improved from the beginning to the end of the season.



Some of the other awards they have available for a new low price includes their Baseball Sport Ball Star Spinner Trophy that is available for as low as $2.95, and their Baseball, Male-Signature Trophy that is 9 inches, and is Spike’s signature resin painted in a gold finish that is available while supplies last.



