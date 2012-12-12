PA Trophy Company, Spike's, Now Offering Holiday Gift Baskets

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- PA Trophy company, Spike’s, is now offering holiday gift baskets. In regards to their gift baskets, they have an Assorted Box, Breakfast Bowl, Chocolate Covered Pretzel Box, a Holiday Tower, a Mixed Holiday Tray, and many more that can be found listed on their website.



In addition to their plaques and trophies, Spike’s is proud to be offering holiday gift baskets to their customers to give their loved ones this season. The Assorted Box has a variety of sweets which is comprised of trail mix, chocolate covered peanut brittle, and cinnamon honey almonds. The Assorted Box can also be customized, and customers need only call to see what can be switched out.



Their Breakfast Bowl is a gorgeous porcelain mixing bowl that comes filled with a wisk, gourmet maple syrup, and gourmet pancake mix. Just like the Assorted Box, this Breakfast Bowl can also be customized. For those who have a sweet tooth, Spike’s delicious Chocolate Covered Pretzel Box has twelve gourmet caramel-dipped chocolate covered pretzels. The pretzels are also hand-dipped in caramel and covered in a generous amount of chocolate.



The Holiday Tower is an adorable red and white stacking tower that has a little bit of something for everyone. It will be just like opening three gifts at once. Forget trophies as the Holiday Tower has mixed nut caramel corn, chocolate toffee pretzels, dipping pretzels, cinnamon honey almonds, trail mix, as well as caramel dipped chocolate covered pretzels. Last but not least, the Mixed Holiday Tray has a number of sweets to please any palette, and includes pistachios, rice krispie treats, Christmas jellies, and much more.



With a little something for everyone’s sweet tooth this holiday season, Spike’s holiday gift baskets will be sure to please anyone. To see more of the baskets they have available, as well as their prices, please visit their website http://secure.gospikes.com/, or call 800-333-2927.



About Spike’s

Spike’s has long been one of the Philadelphia area’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of trophies, awards, and plaques as far back as the 1930s. Since the company’s founding, they have been committed to providing the quality and service a person would expect from an established trophy company in Pennsylvania.