Pacczone Unveils Line of Accessories for New Samsung Galaxy S4

Maungaturoto, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Pacczone Ltd Is pleased to announce the availability of new products designed specifically for use with the newly released and highly sought-after Samsung Galaxy S4.



Accessories available from the Kiwi-owned and operated retailer of smartphone and tablet accessories include the Galaxy S4 Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector by Spigen SGP, the Galaxy S4 Hybrid Form-Fitting Case by Spigen SGP and the Neo Hybrid Case in a range of colors.



The company is excited to be able to offer these Samsung Galaxy S4 cases , which is one of the biggest smartphone releases of 2013, and became the fastest selling Samsung phone in history.



“We’re thrilled to unveil these outstanding products for the Galaxy S4,” said Phillip Cullen, owner of Pacczone. “We’re always working to stay one step ahead of others in our industry, and we understand that our customers want products that are not only going to protect their smartphones and tablets, but also add style and convenience.”



Pacczone is an internationally-recognized company that specializes in sourcing only the most stylish and high-quality accessories for smartphones and tablets from a range of manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and HTC. Pacczone only provides customers with top-quality products that are recognized as the best in their class. The company also hand-sources products, specifically those that may not be available in New Zealand and are highly sought after such as iPhone 5 cases , in order to bring unique products to their client base.



“We understand that for many of our customers, their smartphone or tablet is their lifeline, and we’re constantly working to find products that are specialized and can’t be found at other retailers,” said Cullen. “We also realize that a smartphone can be a significant investment, so it’s durability and protection that we emphasize with every available item.”



The company consistently focuses on the provision of excellent customer service and customers continuously respond with enthusiasm for both the products and the service provided by Pacczone.



"What an amazing product,” said Pacczone customer, Ian. “Super-fast delivery as well. Arrived the next day and well-packed. Highly recommended.”



About Pacczone

Pacczone is a New Zealand based retailer of smartphone and tablet accessories, including specialty and difficult-to-find items. Brands carried by the company include Belkin and Incipio. The company caters customers with a variety of types of mobile devices, including iPads, iPhones and Galaxy Notes. To contact the company visit their website at http://www.pacczone.co.nz/shop/



Business Contact Information:

Contact Person: Phillip Cullen

Email: info@pacczone.co.nz

Phone: +64 9 431 8087

Address: 676 Gorge Road, Maungaturoto 0588, New Zealand