Pace of Digital Transformation Being Driven by COVID Response

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Covid-19 has driven businesses and governments to accelerate approaches to digital transformation and bring this online much earlier than previously planned. This has created many challenges but also shown just how much more is possible and there are some notable examples of success, including the vaccine booking system. One of the major differences with the digitalisation that has occurred during the pandemic is that it has proven to be much more user friendly - it's far simpler to deal with the vaccine system, for example, than it is to work through digital tax systems. The priority over the past year has clearly been to digitise systems at a much faster pace and to work to respond to the crisis as it has evolved - the key challenges that now face both enterprises and organisations come from reviewing the measures that have been implemented and identifying whether they work as a permanent or temporary fix, as well as how the lessons in digital transformation of 2020 - 2021 can be adapted going forward.



Those in enterprise solutions technology sales careers UK have been critical to providing opportunities for businesses to evolve in recent times and are going to remain vital to ongoing positive change. Glocomms has been a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector since 2013, providing expert support and guidance to those in enterprise solutions technology sales careers UK, as well as a range of other specialist fields, including commercial services, development and engineering, data and analytics and cyber security. The firm's depth of expertise is supported by a creative and productive approach to hiring that reimagines the way that recruitment is handled to make it more productive and efficient for all those involved. This has allowed Glocomms to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to very well-established global names across all sectors. Talent drives growth and Glocomms is committed to enabling this wherever there is a technology need.



No doubt the past year has presented challenges for technology hiring but the firm has been committed to supporting companies and candidates through this trying time. Key to this has been the strength of Glocomms own internal resources - the firm invests intensively in its team so that consultants are trained continuously on an ongoing basis. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to provide optimum services whatever the current economic, political or social conditions. The firm has a nationwide presence in the UK that includes key cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and London. It is also embedded in a 1000-strong global workforce that extends across 6 countries and is part of the Phaidon International Group, which makes the firm the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. There are currently many different roles available via Glocomms, including in specialist areas such as enterprise solutions technology sales careers UK. For example: Cloud Sales Specialist, VP Global Sales, Global Account Executive, SF Commerce Cloud Developer/Architect, Network Expert and Network Project Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Enterprise Solutions Technology Sales Careers UK visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.