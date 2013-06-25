Pachesham Golf Centre Presents Custom Fitting for Golfers of All Abilities

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Golf remains an incredibly popular sport in the United Kingdom, according to Top End Sports, thanks to courses such as Pachesham Golf Centre (www.pacheshamgolf.co.uk). Pachesham Golf Centre offers the best nine hole golf course, a short game practice area featuring two putting greens, a pitching area and a state of the art floodlit driving range complete with automated tees. In addition, full clubhouse facilities are found on site, along with a bar, restaurant and custom fit centre. "Make time to visit Pachesham Golf Centre to see what this golf club has to offer as those who do are sure to be impressed," Tom Collins of Pachesham Golf Centre declares.



Custom fitting allows a golfer to reach his or her full potential. When clubs are dynamically fitted to a golfer's physique and ability, the golfer finds it easy to make sure they get it right each and every time they head out to the golf course. Pachesham's Golf Custom Fitting Centre partners with five premier golf product brands to assist a wide range of customers. "Ping, Yonex, Wilson Staff, Mizuno and Taylormade appreciate the hard work done at the custom fitting center which makes use of the latest fitting technology software to assist all customers," Mr. Collins continues.



During a custom fitting, the golfer undergoes a detailed analysis of his or her swing, ability and ball striking as this allows the staff to make recommendations on the perfect combination of clubs. The analysis involves a warm up period, a full flight ball analysis and a handover period along with many other aspects. "The detailed analysis works to ensure the right fit is found every time," Mr. Collins states.



Many assume custom fitting is only for those who play professionally and yet nothing is further from the truth. "Average golfers get more out of a custom fitting than professionals and the cost is very reasonable. In fact, most golfers discover the cost of custom fitting is on par with what they pay for standard clubs off the shelf. Golfers who schedule a custom fitting find their game improves in a very short period of time," Mr. Collins exclaims.



About Pachesham Golf Centre

Designed and built by Phil Taylor, Pachesham Golf Centre provides outstanding facilities and access for golfers of all levels. Mr. Taylor, the proprietor of Pachesham Golf Centre, remains a PGA qualified Professional, a designation he has held since 1980. In addition, Mr. Taylor is now a class AT FPGA Professional whose philosophy is to provide a facility that has everything golfers need, whether they are new to the sport or play as a professional. The professional and friendly environment welcomes golfers of all standards and ages. Clients make use of the driving range, the golf academy and the club custom fitting service along with many other services offered at Pachesham Golf Centre.